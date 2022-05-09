Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.59 and last traded at $138.90. Approximately 116,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,706,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.40.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.60.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,642.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

