Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,022 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,845.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 1,128,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 96.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,589,000 after buying an additional 889,753 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.34 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

