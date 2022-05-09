Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $15.34 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $407.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.16 and a 200-day moving average of $438.26.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

