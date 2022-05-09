Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,900 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $100.66 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

