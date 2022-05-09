Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Position Raised by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

