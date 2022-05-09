Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.98.

The firm has a market cap of C$632.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

