Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.98.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.