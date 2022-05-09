MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $5,725.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,962.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.84 or 0.07280553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00266287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.00747140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00607319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00076713 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005662 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

