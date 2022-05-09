Mint Club Price Up 9% Over Last Week (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

