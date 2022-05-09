Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.90

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 2197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several research analysts have commented on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

