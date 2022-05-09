Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $581.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

