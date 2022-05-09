MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

