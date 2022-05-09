Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $50,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded down $89.77 on Monday, reaching $1,226.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,347.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,459.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,225.56 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 471.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.