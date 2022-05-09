Method Finance (MTHD) Hits Market Capitalization of $142,911.87

Method Finance (MTHD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $142,911.87 and approximately $642.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

