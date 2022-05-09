Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $441.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

