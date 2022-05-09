Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.20

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 3201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

MCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Mercury General alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.