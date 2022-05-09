Merculet Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Merculet has a total market cap of $641,294.49 and approximately $261,813.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 24,863.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00377597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187990 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00551531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039296 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,440.45 or 1.88471834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,386,060,823 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

