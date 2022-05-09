Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.77. 780,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

