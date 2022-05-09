McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $331.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $331.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.08.

MCK stock opened at $333.99 on Monday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $335.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,488 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

