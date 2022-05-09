McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.77

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 197970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$360.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.91 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

