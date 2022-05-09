McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.77

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 197970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$360.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.91 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

