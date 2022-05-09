Maxcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $189,458.79 and $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.28 or 1.00135566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00234843 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00110719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00135155 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00270090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

