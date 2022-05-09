Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Match Group worth $20,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,737. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.