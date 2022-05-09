Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,032. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.