Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,035.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,195. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

