Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Compugen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

