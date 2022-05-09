Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.57. 662,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,464,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

