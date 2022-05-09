Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,700 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $4.81 on Monday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

