Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.44. 278,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

