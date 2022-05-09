Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,623. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

