Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.87. 63,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.30. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

