Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $89,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.42. 4,577,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,246,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

