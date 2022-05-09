Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 599 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $310.44. 98,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,643. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

