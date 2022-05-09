Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 271 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,900. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.