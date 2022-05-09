Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 372.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $21.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.45. 55,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average is $320.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

