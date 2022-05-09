Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

