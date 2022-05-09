Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 245 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.75 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

