Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

