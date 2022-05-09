Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $30,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONL stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

