Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $478.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $449.50 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day moving average is $588.49.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

