Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Main Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

