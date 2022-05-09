Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 974.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

