Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,316. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

