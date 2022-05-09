Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stake Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

