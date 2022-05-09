MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $256.03

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.03 and last traded at $256.03, with a volume of 7170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.67. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

