Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marine Products by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 480,843 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Marine Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

