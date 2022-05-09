MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $30.11 million and approximately $372,218.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

