ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.41 and last traded at $93.34. Approximately 11,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 445,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.