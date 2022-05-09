Mango Markets Hits Market Capitalization of $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00593576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00142308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036352 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.06 or 1.95416487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

