Maiden (MHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $193.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

MHLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maiden by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maiden by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

