Maiden (MHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $193.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.
MHLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Maiden (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
