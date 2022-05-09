MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 501,998 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $14.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.